Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 92,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,441. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,047,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 418,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 236,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STL. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.