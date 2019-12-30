Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. 1,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

