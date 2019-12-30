Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 262.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. 78,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,364. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

