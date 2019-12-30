Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $133,000.

SYRS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,325. The company has a market cap of $293.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.