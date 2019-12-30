SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 10,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 115,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $85.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

