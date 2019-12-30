Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $40.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $67,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.