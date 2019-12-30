TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.52.

NYSE TEL opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,838.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

