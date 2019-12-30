Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $39.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

