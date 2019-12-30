Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 285,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TGP opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.57. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

