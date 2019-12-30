Telcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,403.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $144,403.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,442,015,724 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.