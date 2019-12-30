Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Update

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 806,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 208,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,834,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

