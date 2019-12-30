Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $4.09

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00056109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $144,012.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 756,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,638 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

