TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

TELUS stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.89.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.