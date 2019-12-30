Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $851.98

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 851.98 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 851.98 ($11.21), with a volume of 2572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.18).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 784.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.