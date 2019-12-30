Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $594,619.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $594,619.00 and $861.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.02849575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00558418 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.