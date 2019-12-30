Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

TTEK stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,043. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 161.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 320,512 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.