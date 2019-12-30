Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Update

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

