Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of TXRH opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $38,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after buying an additional 564,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,676,000 after acquiring an additional 474,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

