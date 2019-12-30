The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.90 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

