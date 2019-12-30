The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRL. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IRL)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.