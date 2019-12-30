The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.50

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 241997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.66).

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan purchased 15,000 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,861.88).

The Pebble Group Company Profile (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group Plc provides various products, services, and technology for the promotional products industry in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company operates through two businesses, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The Brand Addition business provides various products to global brands. It utilizes the network to source and deliver promotional product solutions to support the marketing efforts of its clients who operate in various sectors, which include health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity.

