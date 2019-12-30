The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.00. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

PRSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Providence Service by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 69.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

