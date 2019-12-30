The Voyager Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Livecoin, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.01334772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123261 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb, Binance, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.