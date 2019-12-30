Thrive Token Price Hits $0.0049 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $502,062.00 and approximately $15,543.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

