TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Receives GBX 261.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.60 ($3.44).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIFS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 251 ($3.30) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 259.50 ($3.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.90.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.