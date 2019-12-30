Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 47000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

About Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.