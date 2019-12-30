Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.78.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

