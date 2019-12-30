Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $31.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $19.51 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $936.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

