Tokenbox Reaches Market Cap of $72,735.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $72,735.00 and approximately $6,487.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 70% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenbox’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,882 tokens. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

