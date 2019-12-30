Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,139 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 794.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $16,132,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

