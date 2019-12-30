TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at $346,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.21. 4,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

