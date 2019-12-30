Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) Short Interest Update

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 593,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 441,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

TRCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.