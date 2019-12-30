Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.89

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$70.89 and last traded at C$70.80, with a volume of 45184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$68.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.96.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at C$483,069. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$145,107. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,143 shares of company stock worth $430,772.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.