Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Shares of CLUB stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Town Sports International has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.66.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 21,508 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 3,383.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 266,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.