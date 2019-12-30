Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Also, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 701,478 shares of company stock worth $27,815,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tricida by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,984,000 after acquiring an additional 447,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

