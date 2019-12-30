TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 401,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

TCBK traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $41.08. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,424. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,260,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

