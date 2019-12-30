TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 402,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $81,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,319 shares of company stock valued at $904,322 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.22 on Monday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

