TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

