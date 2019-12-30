Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tristate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tristate Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 173,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tristate Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth $3,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC opened at $25.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

