TrueChain (TRUE) Price Tops $0.21

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002853 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinBene and OKEx. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $16.55 million and $9.50 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.06080600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

