Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCX. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of TCX stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.13. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tucows by 24.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tucows by 7.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tucows by 156.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tucows by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.