TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $615,481.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 110.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,010,639,488 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

