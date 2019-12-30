Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $758.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick John Finn sold 33,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $825,330.00. Also, SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $355,533.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,998. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

