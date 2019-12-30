Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $10,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3,058.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 735,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 527,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

