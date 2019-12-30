Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $271.00

Shares of Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.55).

TYMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.59. The stock has a market cap of $529.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

