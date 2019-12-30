U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

USPH stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.58. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.