UChain Hits One Day Volume of $28,347.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $45,158.00 and approximately $28,347.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00190443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.01304637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

