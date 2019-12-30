Ulord (UT) Achieves Market Cap of $766,380.00

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Ulord has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and TOPBTC. Ulord has a market capitalization of $766,380.00 and $32,390.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 166,225,904 coins and its circulating supply is 68,728,258 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

