Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $253.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

