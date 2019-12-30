Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $38,812.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.02849575 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005795 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00558605 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

